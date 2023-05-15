Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Trading Down 7.1%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 34,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 64,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $606,714,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hammerhead Energy
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
