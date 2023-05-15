Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Trading Down 7.1%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 34,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 64,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.35 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $606,714,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

