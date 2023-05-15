HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Chairman Michael James Sullivan Purchases 4,500 Shares

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) Chairman Michael James Sullivan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,177.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. 118,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,003. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $366.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Several brokerages have weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

