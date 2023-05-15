Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 272,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.61. 229,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,778. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 million, a PE ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan I. Edrick purchased 13,808 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HBIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

