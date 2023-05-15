HC Wainwright Cuts Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $10.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.26). Equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,467.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 32,844 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $233,849.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,770,227 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,016.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 177,210 shares of company stock worth $1,265,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.