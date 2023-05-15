HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 0.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.32. 423,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,460. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

