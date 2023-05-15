Head to Head Survey: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) versus Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $236.34 million 4.17 $183.36 million $2.77 5.10 Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.64 million ($1.27) -7.40

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 83.06% 5.72% 4.82% Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -21.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edgewise Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.54%. Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.85%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial. It develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.