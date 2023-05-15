Head to Head Survey: RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get RoboGroup T.E.K. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00

EnerSys has a consensus price target of $82.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.39%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Dividends

Profitability

RoboGroup T.E.K. pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 10,000.0%. EnerSys pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. EnerSys pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 3.81% 13.30% 5.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and EnerSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EnerSys $3.63 billion 0.94 $143.91 million $3.34 25.05

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnerSys beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

(Get Rating)

RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of automated training and distance learning systems. It operates through the following divisions: STEM, Professional, and Robotek. The STEM division comprises science, technology, engineering, and mathematics mainly intended for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools (K12), and home schooling. The Professional division include technological training solutions. The Robotek division focuses its activities in the Israeli market. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries. It includes uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment includes batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which is used in aerospace and defense applications, includes large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions, and aftermarket and customer support services. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.