Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $16.57 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00055570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,341,900,299 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,339,789,226.234604 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05228881 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $15,227,981.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

