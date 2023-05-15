Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,897,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after acquiring an additional 325,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,832,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184,665 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

