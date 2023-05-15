Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Hello Group stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

