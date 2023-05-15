Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.5 %

HI stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

