HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $895.59 Million

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $895.59 million and approximately $188,766.79 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001432 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About HKD.com DAO
HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.
HKD.com DAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HKD.com DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HKD.com DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.