Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,776 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Hologic worth $47,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.57. 181,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,240. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

