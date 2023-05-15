Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.3% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $66,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.81. 219,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,455. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

