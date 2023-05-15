Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $204.55. 2,031,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,232. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $199.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.