Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys Shares of 700 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.54. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

