Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $156,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.4 %

CMI traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $218.05. 238,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.80. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

