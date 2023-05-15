Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $359,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unionview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Oracle by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 220,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after buying an additional 93,170 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 100,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.57. 1,659,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,753. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a market cap of $263.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

