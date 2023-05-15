Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $569,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 976,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 231,764 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 37,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,523 shares of company stock valued at $32,907,391. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $64.00. 3,384,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,778,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

