Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FOX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 518.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 765,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FOX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 77,560 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $4,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.43. 356,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,129. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.