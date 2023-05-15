Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $522.47. 147,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.59 and a 200 day moving average of $512.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

