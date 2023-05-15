Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.02. 37,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day moving average is $192.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

