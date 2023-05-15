Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $466,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,473. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average is $203.47. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

