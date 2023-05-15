Horizon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 147,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.43. 1,234,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,165. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.