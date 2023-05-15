Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 677.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,061 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.17. 399,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,613. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

