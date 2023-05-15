Horizon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.09. 1,817,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

