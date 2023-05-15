Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,881. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

