Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Humana worth $67,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

HUM traded down $5.20 on Monday, reaching $522.15. The company had a trading volume of 105,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

