HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUYA stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $759.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 468,101 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

