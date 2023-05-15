Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given New $1.45 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.80 to $1.45 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.27. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.