ICON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.54 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $244.16 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,748,010 coins and its circulating supply is 956,747,972 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

