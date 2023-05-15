IMC Chicago LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $141.01 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $105.61 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $530.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

