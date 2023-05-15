Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.80 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.