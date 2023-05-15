Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $286.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

