Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $5.49 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $183.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

