Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases Shares of 18,270 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $294.78 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.42 and its 200 day moving average is $273.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

