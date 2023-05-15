Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Price Performance

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $311.74 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.40 and its 200 day moving average is $296.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

