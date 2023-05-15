Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,363 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

