Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 35,524 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,524 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.95 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

