Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 468 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,136,000 after purchasing an additional 182,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $360.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

