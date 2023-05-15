Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 7,958 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $79.27 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

