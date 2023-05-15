Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Down 4.8 %

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.11.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $407.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $351.90 and a one year high of $490.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

