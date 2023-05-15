Independent Family Office LLC Buys 17,525 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.66. 417,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average is $153.65. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

