Independent Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,777,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,383,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $220.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

