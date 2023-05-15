Independent Family Office LLC Sells 7,011 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.51. 1,295,870 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

