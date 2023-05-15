IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $18,044.57 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

