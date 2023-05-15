Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.