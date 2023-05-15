Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,168 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 4.89% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

