Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.5 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IVREF remained flat at $2.42 during trading on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVREF. Desjardins began coverage on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

