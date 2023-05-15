Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires 4,750 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 4,750 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £87,400 ($110,283.91).

Shares of LON III traded up GBX 58.50 ($0.74) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,887 ($23.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. 3i Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,042 ($13.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,903.96 ($24.02). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,669.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,505.79. The company has a market cap of £18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

III has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.55) to GBX 2,275 ($28.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

